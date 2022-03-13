Android have launched a series of emojis that will be compatible on iPhones.

The Google-owned smartphone giant - whose stock operating system is used across Apple rivals such as Samsung, Huawei and the Google Pixel - now plan to make reaction emojis in their Messaging apps visible to iPhone users in updates to be rolled out in the next few weeks along with other features such as "powerful photo editing tools."

Google's Group Product Manager Jan Jedrzejowicz said in a blog post: "The Android team has been busy working on a suite of updates that add new dimensions to the apps you already love. From huge updates to messaging (including more connection with your iPhone friends) to powerful photo editing tools and even smarter ways to pay for parking, these upgrades bring more helpful technology to messaging, entertainment and more."

The Google boss went on to explain that reaction emojis - used as a way of signalling an emotional response to a message - will appear on the iPhone when received from an Android user, despite the feature only having worked when two Android users exchanged messages.

He added: "Reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emoji on text messages — just like when you’re messaging with someone using an Android device. And now everyone can enjoy your videos in the same resolution you do when you send them as Google Photos links right inside the conversation. Soon, you’ll be able to send your photos this way, too."

Other features to be launched across the operating system include celebration reminders which will give a "gentle reminder about your friend’s special day" and a "nudge" feature to remind a user to reply to messages.

The post - which was written during the second week of March 2022 - claimed that the new features would be rolled out users with the English language set to default first " the coming weeks" and will "make it easier to connect to everyone and everything you care about."