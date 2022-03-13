Caitlyn Jenner thinks it's "unfortunate" she won't appear in the Kardashian family's new TV show.

The 72-year-old former Olympian - who previously starred in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - is "happy" that her ex-wife Kris Jenner and the rest of the family are launching their new show on Hulu, but Caitlyn won't be making an appearance in 'The Kardashians'.

Replying to a tweet from Variety about the new show, Caitlyn initially wrote: "I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."

However, Caitlyn subsequently suggested she would've loved to have been a part of the show.

The TV star - who has Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, with Kris - added on the micro-blogging platform: "Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kris recently admitted she knew very quickly that her family had something "special" when their reality show first launched in 2007.

The 66-year-old star - who was married to Caitlyn between 1991 and 2015 - was quick to jump on the commercial opportunities that the show created.

She said: "I realised really quickly that we had something, and it was very special.

"Once we knew it was a hit, that’s when you put on a more creative hat and you start to think, ‘Oh, I see where this might be going. Maybe we should do something a little more outside the box and use this show as an amazing platform.’ And that’s what we did."