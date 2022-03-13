Joanna Scanlan won the Leading Actress award at the BAFTAs on Sunday (13.03.22).

The 60-year-old star received the sought-after gong for her performance in the Aleem Khan-directed drama 'After Love', and Joanna admitted to being overwhelmed by her success when she took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

She said: "Oh come on! Some stories have surprise endings, don't they?"

Joanna faced competition from Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Tessa Thompson and Renate Reinsve for the award.

But she explained on stage that the film - which tells the story of a widow who discovers her late husband's secret family - was made with "blood, sweat and tears".

The actress also thanked BAFTA for supporting small films.

Earlier in the night, Will Smith won the Leading Actor gong for his role in 'King Richard'.

The 53-year-old star played the part of Richard Williams - the dad of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams - in the hit film.

The success marked the first BAFTA win of Will's career, but he wasn't able to attend the ceremony in London.

Will made the film with the help of the Williams sisters, and Serena previously admitted that he transformed the project.

The 40-year-old sports star said: "To have Will play this role as my father and the way he just embodied Richard Williams, it just took the whole film to a whole new level. It’s so emotional, it’s well done and it’s a brilliant piece of work."

Will has known Richard for years, and he jumped at the chance to play the tennis coach on screen.

He previously said: "I fell in love with Richard Williams - that was 20 something years ago and when the opportunity to be a part of this came up that was the first thing that I remembered. I knew I wanted to show a father protecting a daughter like that to the world."