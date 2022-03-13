Lashana Lynch hailed her "working-class foundation" after winning the EE Rising Star award at the BAFTAs.

The 34-year-old actress - who played MI6 agent Nomi in the James Bond film 'No Time to Die' - delivered a heartfelt speech after being handed the coveted award at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (13.03.22).

After taking to the stage to collect her gong, Lashana confessed: "I don't know how people stand up here and don't cough their heart out because it really is nerve-wracking."

Lashana - who starred alongside Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux in the Bond movie - took the opportunity to thank her "supportive parents", who moved to the UK from Jamaica.

She explained: "I have them to thank for my existence … I'm grateful for a working-class foundation that has taught me everything about 'Nos' and how to celebrate 'yesses'."

Lashana also thanked some of her industry role models.

The actress said: "I thank the women of this country who taught me what it is to be in this industry as a dark-skinned woman."

Lashana's on-screen character entered active service after Bond's retirement and she was assigned the 007 number.

Nomi divided opinion among some fans of the franchise, but Lashana always "encouraged the dislike".

Speaking from the BAFTAs winner's room, attended by BANG Showbiz and other media, she said: "I expected the world to react exactly how they reacted. I encouraged the dislike, the non-support, because it reminded me of the work that the world needs to do."

Lashana admitted she now can't wait to reprise the role of Nomi in another Bond movie.

The London-born star said: "She's a character you can't get enough of. She feels like my friend. I look forward to meeting my friend again."