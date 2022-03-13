Rebel Wilson joked about her weight-loss as she opened the BAFTAs on Sunday (13.03.22).

The 42-year-old actress has lost five-and-a-half stone since she last appeared at the awards show in 2020, and Rebel joked during her opening monologue that she'd embarked on a fitness drive in order to impress 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson.

Speaking on-stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Rebel quipped: "I look a bit different from when you last saw me. It's been two years since you saw me and I've done quite a transformation. I've lost quite a lot of weight ... I did it to get the attention of Robert Pattinson! You know what they say, once you go Bat, you don't go back!"

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress joked that her weight-loss efforts will help her to get more work in Hollywood.

Rebel added: "I'm joking. I didn't lose it for a guy - I lost it to get more acting work."

The movie star suggested that by losing weight, she'd also improved her chances of starring in an Adam Sandler film.

She said: "I'm so excited I can finally play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler movie."

The opening of the awards ceremony featured a stunning rendition of 'Diamonds Are Forever' by Dame Shirley Bassey.

The performance celebrated the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise and Rebel made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the British spy.

She said: "We wanted to open the show with a Bond number because Bond is turning 60. And his girlfriends are turning 25."

The most-recent Bond movie, 'No Time to Die', marked Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007, and Rebel looked forward to the future of the franchise, suggesting that the 54-year-old actor should be replaced by a female star.

Rebel drew a link between Bond and her Australian roots, too.

Joking about taking on the role herself, Rebel said: "It's not going to change things that much to have a female James Bond. Bond goes to Australia. Die Another G'Day."