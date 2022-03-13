'Dune' was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday (13.03.22).

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi movie won five awards - including Special Visual Effects, Sound, Production Design, Cinematography and Original Score - at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The film - which starred the likes of Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac - was was up for 11 awards at the start of the night.

However, 'Dune' lost out on the Best Film gong to the gritty Western movie 'The Power of the Dog'. Director Jane Campion couldn't attend the ceremony and so producer Tanya Seghatchian accepted it on her behalf.

Elsewhere, Joanna Scanlan won the Leading Actress award for her performance in 'After Love'.

The 60-year-old star - who faced competition from Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Tessa Thompson and Renate Reinsve - admitted to being surprised by her success.

She said on stage: "Some stories have surprise endings, don't they?"

Hollywood veteran Will Smith also won the first BAFTA of his career for his performance in 'King Richard'.

However, Will - who played the part of Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams' dad, in the movie - wasn't present to receive the Leading Actor prize.

'CODA' won the award for Adapted Screenplay, while Troy Kotsur received the Supporting Actor accolade.

The 53-year-old star subsequently admitted to having felt like an "outsider" as a deaf actor in the film business.

Speaking from the BAFTAs winner's room, attended by BANG Showbiz and other media, he said through a sign-language interpreter: "I feel like I've been an outsider for so long. Now it seems like filmmakers are thinking outside of the box. Trust me. There's some great work to come."

Meanwhile, Sir Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' was handed the award for Outstanding British Film.

The acclaimed director took the opportunity to voice his support for "the big screen".

Kenneth - whose movie centres on The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1960s - said: "All hail the streaming revolution, but all hail the big screen too. It's alive! And long may they live together."

Full list of award winners:

Best film:

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film:

Belfast

Leading actress:

Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Leading actor:

Will Smith - King Richard

Supporting actress:

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Director:

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

EE Rising Star Award:

Lashana Lynch

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:

The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel

Film not in the English language:

Drive My Car

Documentary:

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated film:

Encanto

Original screenplay:

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted screenplay:

Coda - Sian Heder

Original score:

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Casting:

West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

Cinematography:

Dune - Greig Fraser

Costume design:

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Editing:

No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Production design:

Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Make-up and hair:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

Sound:

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Special visual effects:

Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

British short film:

The Black Cop

British short animation:

Do Not Feed the Pigeons