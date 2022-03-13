Ariana DeBose swore as she was named the winner of the Supporting Actress award at the BAFTAs.

The 31-year-old star - who played Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of 'West Side Story' - was visibly shocked when she was announced as the winner of the accolade at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (13.03.22).

Ariana was caught on camera saying: "Oh, s***!"

The actress subsequently admitted that her success was "overwhelming and exciting".

She shared: "This means so much to me, I'm somebody who sings, dances, acts.

"I speak dance better than I speak English. It's not every day you get to bring to life a character using all of these disciplines."

Ariana later described the movie as the "wildest ride of [her] life".

Speaking from the BAFTAs winner's room, attended by BANG Showbiz and other media, she said: "Go in and show them what you have to offer, you are absolutely worthy, that is what this experience has taught me. It has been the wildest ride of my life and getting wilder every day.

"I will say it has been so overwhelming and exciting, this doesn't happen every day, but I am excited by the opportunity to work with different people - there is a rumour I am going to be in a Sony Marvel film, I am looking for new art to make."

Ariana also heaped praise on the event organisers, admitting it was "nice to be in a room of diverse people" at the BAFTAs.

She explained: "I am so impressed with BAFTA, lots of different types of stories have been told this year and I am thrilled to be amongst these people. It's nice to be in a room of diverse people, there is more space for us."