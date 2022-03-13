Joanna Scanlan admits winning a BAFTA is the "highest accolade [she] could ever aspire to".

The 60-year-old star won the Leading Actress award for her performance in the Aleem Khan-directed drama 'After Love', and Joanna subsequently admitted that she was struggling to come to terms with her triumph at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (13.03.22).

Speaking from the BAFTAs winner's room, attended by BANG Showbiz and other media, she said: "I feel shaky ... life has yet to catch up with me. Reality.

"To be honoured by BAFTA in film as a Leading Actress is the highest accolade I could ever aspire to. The honour of being an actor ... is a very special, almost secretive world."

Joanna subsequently joked that her success at the BAFTAs has changed the entire course of her career.

Reflecting on her recent success, the actress quipped: "It's from a short film to a Bond audition.

"It's about doing your thing and producing something that means something to other people."

Meanwhile, Joanna previously suggested that she struggles to be taken seriously.

The actress - who has starred in a number of TV comedies, including 'Getting On' and 'The Thick of It' - also claimed that her career could've easily have gone in another direction.

Speaking last year about her comedic talents, Joanna explained: "I’m continually telling people I’m a serious person, and they end up laughing at me. And I’ve often found that they laugh at me most when I’m most in earnest. But, you know, I am somebody who approaches life pretty seriously.

"I’ve always said that if I hadn’t been fat, I would have ended up playing lots of tragedy."