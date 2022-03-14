Sarah Snook missed the Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actress scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series accolade at Sunday's (13.03.22) ceremony at Los Angeles’s Fairmont Century Plaza for her role as Shiv Roy on 'Succession', but was unable to pick up the honour in person and her castmates Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox revealed backstage afterwards the reason behind her absence.

Kieran - who won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Roman Roy - said: “She tested positive for COVID this morning. She's OK. She's stuck in a really nice hotel room with her husband who also has it. They are both feeling fine.

"She just won an award, she’s fine."

Brian joked: "She didn’t put in the effort. F*** COVID, she could have got here.”

Kieran clarified: "This man does not speak for all of us.”

'Succession' was also named Best Drama Series and the cast were planning to celebrate their wins.

But Jeremy said: “We can’t disclose the location.”

However, Kieran joked: "We’re going to Sarah’s room."

Brian added: "We’re going to see which one gets tested for COVID next.”

Earlier in the evening, Kieran - who had been at the DGA Awards with Sarah and Brian the previous evening - paid tribute to his absent co-star in a rambling acceptance speech, which he admitted he hadn't prepared.

Accepting his award, he said: "Wow, thanks. Shut up. Awful. I was just telling Jeremy [Strong] how I really hope they don't say my name. I was really looking forward to that relief of not having to say anything. I have not prepared anything so anything could come out. So I don't know what to say here.

"Thanks, Critics, wow.

"I'm gonna say that 'Succession' has just been a dream. It's like the dream job. I've been spoiled rotten. Jesse Armstrong is kind of a genius. All the writers on our show are just the best at what they do I feel like. And they give me so much to work with. All of our actors are so fantastic to work with. I love you, [Sarah] Snook. I love you so much, wish you could be here."

He also gave a shout-out to co-star J. Smith Cameron.

He continued: "You too J., shut up. She hates when I single out Snook as someone that I love to work with so J., I'm going to tell you right now, I think you are probably my favorite actor to do scenes with after Sarah Snook."

After detailing the correct pronunciation of Sarah's surname and revealing co-star Matthew Macfadyen, who was also nominated for the award, is really called David, he was urged to wrap up his speech.

He quipped: "I'm just dropping bombs here. It's true, look it up. I'm just talking now. I'm just saying things, stuff. I'm gonna say thanks to Casey Bloys and Francesca, everyone at HBO. It's been fantastic working with you guys, like really. It's like I'm just dying up here right now...

"So yeah. please wrap it up — you're right, I should've done that like 30 seconds ago. I should've walked up here, said, 'Thanks,' and then walked out 'cause now I'm just making an a** of myself. Yeah, thanks, you're never going to do this for me again. Thank you."