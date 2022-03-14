Kristin Chenoweth told Ariana Grande to "find her own Glinda."

The 53-year-old actress originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' in 2003 and has "a lot" of conversations with pop superstar Ariana, who is set to take on the role in the upcoming film adaptation.

Kristin said: "I told her not to think about me. To find her own Glinda. We talk about it, and we talk about life a lot."

The acclaimed Broadway actress starred opposite Idina Menzel - who played misunderstood green witch Elphaba in the prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz' - and went on to explain that she and her former co-star would love to make a cameo appearance in the movie.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "You never know. I think [a cameo] would be great on Yellow Brick Road somewhere.And Idina agrees!"

'Wicked' is reportedly entering production later this year and will also star Cynthia Erivo in the role made famous by 'Frozen' actress Idina Menzel.

Tony Award winning star Kristin was speaking at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in musical satire comedy 'Schmigadoon!' and - although she lost out the award to fellow musical theatre actress Hannah Waddingham for her role in 'Ted Lasso' - insisted she was "incredibly proud" of creating a "love letter" to Broadway.

She said: "I stand for the entire cast and crew of' Schmigadoon!' We are so proud of what we did. We did a love letter to Broadway and poked fun with love. I am just happy. I am happy that it was recognized."