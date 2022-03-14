Frank Grillo is to lead the cast of 'Dirty'.

The 56-year-old star has boarded the thriller that is being written and directed by Nick Vallelonga.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are producing for Wonderfilm with Stien Davis and Chris Neville executive producing for the company. Vallelonga is also involved as a producer.

The flick is in pre-production in New Jersey and principal photography will begin next month.

Saxon and Bowler said: "We were so thrilled that Frank loved the script as much as we did.

"We've been lucky to work with him on two pictures recently and are amazed at his talent and total commitment to his roles. Nick has written a gripping script and we're looking forward to seeing Frank bring the character to life."

Meanwhile, Frank has also joined Harvey Keitel in the cast of 'Hard Matter', which will also see him collaborate with Wonderfilm.

The action-thriller takes place in a new United States that is divided by quadrants, in which a power-hungry company has taken over the conventional prison system and replaced it with a system of deadly watches.

In this version of America, criminals are the new law enforcers that carry out all forms of capital punishment in a bid to regain their place in society.

The flick has been written and directed by Justin Price and is currently in production in Mississippi.

Grillo has also worked with Wonderfilm on the biopic 'Lamborghini', based on the life story of Ferruccio Lamborghini – the founder of the famous car company.