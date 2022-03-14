Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former US president has a "scratchy throat" but is not experiencing any other symptoms, and he is thankful he and wife Michelle - who tested negative - are fully vaccinated against the virus.

He tweeted: "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. "

The 60-year-old former politician used his announcement to urge other people to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven't already had the jabs.

He added: "It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others."

According to CNN, Obama had spent much of the winter in Hawaii and tested positive after recently returning to Washington, D.C..

Last March, the ex-Commander-in-Chief joined other living former presidents, except Donald Trump, in a PSA video to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said in the clip: "This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

In August last year, Obama had planned a big 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts but scaled back the event because of a rise in the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 at the time.

As a result, he was joined only by close friends and family to mark the milestone.

His spokesperson explained at the time the outdoor event had been planned months before "in accordance with all public health guidelines", but Obama and his wife had a rethink because of the situation.

His representative added: ""President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."