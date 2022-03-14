Jessica Chastain is "out of [her] mind with happiness" after winning a Critics Choice Award.

The 44-year-old star was unable to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.03.22) but was "f****** excited" to receive the news she'd beaten Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci'), Alana Haim ('Licorice Pizza'), Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos') and Kristen Stewart ('Spencer') to the Best Actress prize thanks to her performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: "I was just having dinner in Wilmington North Carolina and I just found out I won a Critics Choice award for 'Tammy Faye' and I am out of my mind with happiness.

"Thank you so much you guys, this is just... I cannot imagine.

"I was doing a six-day week, I was working yesterday, I was working yesterday, camera tests, make-up tests, I'm working first thing tomorrow so I couldn't be there. I am so moved and honoured and touched and f****** excited.

"I was eating dinner and drinking wine and now I'm going to drink a lot more wine to celebrate. I wish I could have been there. I'm so happy."

Jessica captioned her post with a string of thank yous for the people she'd worked on the movie with, including co-star Andrew Garfield.

She wrote: "@criticschoice OMG! THANK YOU!!

"I wish I could have split myself in half tonight so that I could be there to accept this award in person with all of you. I am so so excited, celebrating with you from NC! I couldn't have done it without the rest of the team both in front behind the camera of @eyesoftammyfaye Andrew, @searchlightpics, @frecklefilms, @heymadisonwells, @worldofwonder, @nicoleperna, @kellykc17, @shanenburger, @shadylady61, @paulnelson1970, @linda.dowds.makeup, @stephanieingramhair, @justin.raleigh, @_mitchelltravers_, @lizzyh3 and most of all THANK YOU Tammy Faye (sic)"

Jessica won the same accolade at the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, and is also nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the movie.