Jussie Smollett's brother is "very concerned" that the actor has been placed on a psychiatric ward.

The former ‘Empire’ star was convicted last December of lying to police over a hate crime attack and on Thursday (10.03.22), he was jailed for 150 days, as well as ordered to pay over $120,000 in restitution and a $25,000 fine and placed on probation for 30 months.

Jocqui Smollett is now concerned for the 39-year-old star's well-being because Jussie has been deemed to be "at risk of self-harm", even though he insisted his sibling is feeling "very stable and very strong".

Jocqui posted a video to Instagram in which he said: "So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail. What's very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he's at risk of self-harm.

"I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that... has been put up against him.

"This is not right. This is complete lack of justice. So please, make sure you all spreading facts. We really need our people to support us."

However, law enforcement officials clarified to RadarOnline.com that Jussie's stay in the ward is in the same area that houses "high-profile inmates".

After he was sentenced last week, the actor was keen to stress his mental health was fine.

Jussie shouted in the Chicago court room: "I am NOT suicidal ... I am innocent ... if anything happens to me when I go in there I did not do it to myself."

Meanwhile, Jussie's sister, actress Jurnee Smollett, has insisted her brother should never have been given a prison sentence.

The 'Lovecraft Country' actress wrote on Instagram: “Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. Jussie is innocent.

“And…you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople (sic)"