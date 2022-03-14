Simon Cowell wept as he was handed the key to the Las Vegas strip.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge couldn't hide his emotion when he was given the honour for his hit 'AGT Live' show and to acknowledge his contribution to Sin City's entertainment scene after many of the contestants from his competition shows enjoyed huge success.

But Simon also joked the timing of the accolade was annoying because he's preparing to get married to Lauren Silverman and he could have had "more fun" if he'd received it a decade ago.

He said: “So the year I decide to get married you give me the key to Las Vegas…great timing.

“This is amazing by the way. Thank you so much. I would like to take this chance to say first of all this is amazing.

“I mean the timing wasn’t great. I mean ten years ago would have been a lot more fun, but you know what I am talking about.

“I want to thank MGM because we would not be here without your support and it has been an absolute pleasure.

"I get a chance to say thank you to the cast and the crew, because we have worked with them a long time now and I have had the most fun making this show.”

Simon then grew emotional as he turned to the cast of the show, which is staged at the Luxor Theater.

He said: "And importantly without you guys we are nothing

“This is the best example of what this show produces..brilliant, brilliant, amazing people and I never get the chance to say it individually.

“So this is my chance now to say sincerely thanks to all of you. You have all been a pleasure to work with. And thank you for coming on the show.

“This is big. So I am so thrilled.”

The 62-year-old star was joined at the private ceremony by fellow 'AGT' judge Howie Mandel, who thanked his friend for hiring him for the show.

He also said: “What do you do with a key to something that is opening 24/7? If anybody is ever locked out we have the key."

"I think this is more mind blowing than the TV show because you are actually here. This is the dream and you earned your right to be here. This is the best show in Vegas.”