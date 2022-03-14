Joshua Jackson's toddler daughter was desperate to go to the Critics Choice Awards.

The 43-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles with wife Jodie Turner-Smith on Sunday (13.03.22) but he admitted their date night would have been very different if 23-month-old Janie had her way.

He laughed to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh yeah, she's talking! So when we were leaving to come down here today, she was like, 'I come work? I come too? I come too.' "

However, the 'Dr. Death' actor insisted he doesn't think Janie will be following in her parents' footsteps because he believes she is destined for something bigger.

He said: "[Being an] actress is gonna be too small for her. She's gonna rule the world."

Joshua was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV, for his role in 'Dr. Death' but admitted before the ceremony he was in a state of "anxiety" because he hadn't prepared an acceptance speech.

He said: "Honestly, as I was on the way over, I was like, 'That might have been an oversight. That might have been like too Canadian modest. Like, 'Oh, I’m not gonna win this thing, I don't have to prepare anything.

"I'm now gonna be in anxiety for the next two hours."

But the 'Affair' actor knew what he had to do if his name was called.

He said: "As long as I get the wife, I feel like everything else I can paper over."

Joshua was spared having to come up with an impromptu acceptance speech because the prize in his category went to Michael Keaton for his work on 'Dopesick'.