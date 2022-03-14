Daisy Edgar-Jones loved her “beautiful” BAFTA gown.

The ‘Fresh’ star thought it was “special” to celebrate in person wearing a custom Gucci dress - decked out in electric blue sparkles - to the biggest award night in British cinema on Sunday (13.03.22) after last year’s remote ceremony.

The 23-year-old actress told British Vogue that her dress was “so beautiful” before lamenting on what it was like to be on the red carpet, saying: “I’m really appreciating the chance to be with the people who I made [Fresh] with. It’s really special.”

Of the dress - that she picked out with her stylist Nicky Yates - Daisy told the magazine: “I’ve just never seen anything like it.”

The ‘Normal People’ star admitted that Nicky “totally gets” her style.

Daisy said: “She totally gets what I love. We work so well together, I feel very lucky.”

Fashion is something that Daisy has dipped her professional toe in since hitting it big in the adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel - that she co-starred in with Paul Mescal, 26 after becoming the face of luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo in 2020.

At the time, she said: "I loved finding a character through the shoes and accessories, it reinforced to me how transformative accessories, especially shoes, can be when playing a role. I also love how the collection includes off duty styles as well as glamorous heels."