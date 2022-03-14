Alana Haim says Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere is 'such a ray of light'

Alana Haim thinks the Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere is “such a ray of light”.

The ‘Licorice Pizza’ star called it a “a crazy huge deal” the 50-year-old fashion designer made her and her sister Este - who along with their 33-year-old sister Danielle make up the band Haim bandmates - to wear to the 2022 BAFTA Awards on Sunday (13.03.22).

During an interview Alana did with her sister Este, 36, for British Vogue, the 30-year-old rocker said: “Nicolas is such a ray of light, he’s this beacon of positivity and so meticulous. He really understands how to make women feel powerful; I felt like a superhero at the show.”

Alana confessed that the three of them have been fans of Nicolas’ work since he worked at Spanish fashion house Balenciaga, - a job he secured in 1997, aged 25 - making it a “huge crazy deal” he made them both gowns.

She said: “We’re huge fans – even from his days at Balenciaga,” adding it made it a “crazy huge deal” to be dressed by him.

The colour of the one-of-a kind dress - a pale sage green - is her “new favourite thing” after the Mark Bridges, the costume designer for the Best Original Screenplay winning movie, showed her it brings out her eyes and compliments her freckles.

Este - who also appears in the Paul Thomas Anderson movie set in Los Angeles in the 70s, along with Danielle -said: “It feels like a dream."

Despite appearing like naturals, Alana also told the magazine: “Nothing prepares you for the red carpet,” a statement that Este was nothing but agreeing with.

She quipped: “Oh we still get butterflies.”

