Irina Shayk is the new face of Anine Bing

Irina Shayk has been named as the face of Anine Bing.

The 36-year-old model is “honoured to work with” the fashion designer to mark ten years of her namesake clothing brand.

She told WWD: “Working with a self-made woman, a mother, a mind and fun person is always a win-win for me. Anine sure knows what she wants.”

Irina - who shares four-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper, 47 - admits to seeing “some parallels” with the 39-year-old fashionista who has son Benjamin and daughter Bianca with her husband Nicolai Bing.

She added: “Born in Denmark, living in L.A., and raising her kids while running her business, I can definitely see some parallels between us. I love her style: chic, classic, timeless, modern and fun. I wanted to take the whole collection home and was honored to work with and meet other powerful women in life and my career.”

Anine labelled it a “dream” collaborating with the Intimissimi model - who was shot for the campaign by fashion photographer Chris Colls - on their ‘Classics’ collection.

She said: "It's been a dream working with Irina. She is effortlessly beautiful, confident, kind, and completely embodies the brand. I can't think of a better person to represent ANINE BING as we celebrate this ten-year milestone."

The fashion designer believes it's “really special” to launch the line during Women’s History Month as “women’s empowerment is at the heart” of what they create.

Anine said: “Women’s empowerment is at the heart of our brand, so launching this campaign in March during Women’s History Month feels really special.”

