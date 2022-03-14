Britney Spears has "cried oceans" because her sons don't "need" her any more.

The 40-year-old singer has been feeling emotional because her puppy Sawyer is "getting bigger", but she's thankful he will "always" depend on her because her kids Sean Preston, 16, and 15-year-old Jayden - who she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline - are growing increasingly independent as they get older.

And Britney also revealed her teenagers don't allow her to share their pictures on her social media accounts.

She reflected on Instagram: "My baby is getting bigger [dog emoji] … I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They dont need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans [wave emoji] for my boys and I’m not lying !!!! Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes[shrug, cry laughing and kiss emojis] !!!! Oh well … but Sawyer … yes, he’s bigger but he will always need me and I like that!!!(sic)"

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker - who is engaged to Sam Asghari - previously admitted it was "bittersweet" to see her sons growing up.

Sharing a photo of herself with the boys in March 2021, she wrote: "So bittersweet to see them get older … why can’t they just stay babies forever??? They will always be MINE!!!!!(sic)"

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Britney - who regained control of her affairs in November after her conservatorship was terminated - and Sam are both "very career focused" at the moment.

A source said: "Britney and Sam are very career focused right night, especially Sam. They are both going so hard right now and putting in a lot of work and effort into all areas of their lives, both personally and professionally.

"She doesn't want to have a partner who is just fine being quiet and sitting on the sidelines. "She is equally as motivated and career driven as he is. That's their focus and the path they are on right now."

However, the couple - who first started dating in 2016 and became engaged when Sam popped the question in September 2021 - are also said to be planning for their upcoming wedding.

The source said: "They're definitely in wedding planning mode too and hyper focused on that, but they also are trying to elevate themselves."