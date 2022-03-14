Mayim Bialik would "love" to be named 'Jeopardy!'s permanent host.

The 'Call Me Kat' actress was originally hired to host some primetime specials and spin-off runs of the beloved quiz show before being asked to fill in as daytime presenter when Mike Richards stepped down from his role after controversial past comments he'd made resurfaced and she'd jump at the chance of having her contract renewed in the coming months.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I would love that.

“I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully.

“Hopefully, I’ll know more before May 6.”

If Mayim does get the job, she'll make history as the programme's first full-time female host and she admitted it would be a huge honour.

She added: "I think being a female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind.”

The 46-year-old actress hopes her performance on the show "honours" late long-term host Alex Trebek and she's thankful his family have given her their blessing.

She said: “I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feel so humbled around them.

"I want to only honour. You can’t match him, so there’s no need to try, but do it continuously, and have their blessing and feel what they are doing is supporting that legacy.”

The former 'Big Bang Theory' star previously claimed she can feel the presence of Alex - who died of cancer in November 2020 - on set.

She said: "It probably sounds crazy, but you definitely feel Alex's presence on that stage.

"As someone who didn't necessarily grow up with the constant presence of Alex in my living room, I feel him everywhere on that stage and I get to work with people who for decades worked so closely with him and whom he called friends. That's what feels really special."