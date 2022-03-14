AJ McLean wants to kickstart his career on Broadway.

The Backstreet Boys singer - who has daughters Ava, nine, and four-year-old Lyric with wife Rochelle - is planning to move to New York in the near future and hopes he'll have the chance to star in a major theatre production when he does so.

Speaking at 90s Con on Sunday (13.03.22), he told fans: "That is like number one on my bucket list: to do Broadway.

"Within the next two years, my family and I — I'm not going to tell you where — we're going to move to New York for one year and hopefully [it will happen]."

And AJ thinks the potential move will benefit his daughters because it will give them the opportunity to attend some "really awesome dance schools in New York."

He added: "They're both mini-mes. They love to perform."

A conversation at the convention with Joey Lawrence - who followed AJ's bandmate Kevin Richardson in taking the male lead of Billy Flynn in 'Chicago' on Broadway - had only further strengthened the 'I'll Never Break Your Heart' hitmaker's dream of being on stage.

He said: "Joey did 'Chicago' right after Kevin did, and I'm like, 'God, just hearing this is making me chomp at the bit. "

AJ also expressed his admiration for *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, who has appeared on stage in 'Rent' and 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

He told his fellow panellist: "You did my all-time favourites. You did 'Little Shop'!"

Joey admitted he always knew he wanted to head for the stage when *NSYNC went their separate ways.

He explained: "I love performing, I'm not really a writer. Like JC [Chasez] and Justin [Timberlake], they're writers. They love to write. I do more of the creative theatre aspect of it, I'm more of a showman.

"That's why when I stopped with *NSYNC, I was like, 'You know, I'd like to do something on Broadway,' and that's what opened up the door for me."