Sir Lewis Hamilton is changing his name.

The 37-year-old Formula 1 driver has revealed that he will now be including his mother's surname Larbalestier in honour of her.

Lewis – whose father Anthony and mother Carmen separated when he was just two-years-old – said: "I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.

"I don't fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Asked when he expected the chance to be made, Lewis said: "Hopefully soon. We are working on it."

Hamilton, who has won seven world championships during a glittering career in the sport, will begin the new season with the Mercedes team in Bahrain this weekend but fears that his car may not be quick enough to win the Grand Prix.

Speaking at Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday (14.03.22), he said: "Bahrain is going to be tough.

"I am really hoping that when I get on the call this evening – with my team at Brackley and Brixworth – they have found some tricks and ways to extract more from this car."

Hamilton was accompanied by his mother Carmen when he received his knighthood at Windsor Castle last December.

The sports star was honoured with the gong in the New Years' honour list in 2021 and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali congratulated him on the achievement.

He said: "Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car. What he has achieved is phenomenal with still more to come. All of us at Formula 1 congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his achievements and look forward to seeing more of his brilliance in 2021."