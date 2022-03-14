Roman Abramovich has been romantically linked to Alexandra Korendyuk.

The sanctioned Russian oligarch is reportedly seeing the 25-year-old actress with Ukrainian heritage.

The Chelsea FC owner, who is facing a race against time to sell the club after being sanctioned by the UK government in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been linked to the TV star – who is more than half his age – by the renowned Russian gossip columnist Bozhena Rynska.

Korendyuk, who most recently appeared in the Russian TV show titled 'You're All P****** Me Off', is believed to have started "dating" the oligarch at the turn of the year.

Rynska reportedly said: "Roman Abramovich's new girlfriend is very interesting.

"At the beginning of the year, rumours started that the oligarch's heart had been won over by Alexandra Korendyuk.

"There is very little information about this girl, but it is said that she is the founder of a company in the music industry."

Experts claim that Korendyuk's surname points to Ukrainian heritage, which is ironic following the invasion considering the tycoon's alleged ties to Russian Vladimir Putin.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's ironic Abramovich has been linked with a lady with a Ukrainian background just as he's been sanctioned because of the war and his links to Putin.

"It is easy to see what he would see in her and this is apparently a relationship that has been going on for up to a year."

The development comes after Abramovich was disqualified by the Premier League from running Chelsea – the club he purchased in 2003 and turned into of Europe's most successful teams.

The sanctions against Abramovich prevents the club from selling match tickets and also means that they cannot buy or sell any players during the transfer window.