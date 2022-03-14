The ‘Dead Space’ remake is targeting an early 2023 release, developer Motive Studios has revealed.

In a recent developer update, which focused on the realistic audio systems coming to the remake, Motive announced that they are hoping to release the game “early next year”.

Speaking during the livestream, ‘Dead Space’ remake senior producer Philippe Ducharme explained: “We want to make sure that we are in a place where the game we’re going to deliver is going to be building upon the expectations of fans. So right now, we’ll say early next year. We have a date in mind and we want to make sure that everything converges for this.”

Ducharme went on to say that the team is “just a couple weeks away” from doing their first full walkthrough of the game before stressing that everything fans have seen so far is still pre-alpha but they believe they are going to be in a solid position to meet the date that they have in mind.

When the game was first announced last July, Motive promised that the remake of the 2008 sci-fi survival horror game will deliver “an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship.”