Xbox is planning an E3-style showcase for later this year, according to an industry insider.

GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has claimed that Microsoft are currently in talks with publishers about holding an E3-style showcase in June.

In a video on his ‘Jeff Grubb’s Game Mess’ YouTube channel, Grubb said: “I’ll probably have more to say on this soon, but it’s in June, not May. Well, they might do something in May or September, I don’t know, but I know that they’re planning for an E3-style show in June.”

He added: “They’re talking to partners to get big games in there. That is ongoing right now and it’s March, so it’s not like they can change that train or turn that big ship around. They are heading in that direction and they’re going to do something in that timeframe.”

Meanwhile, the ESA has cancelled this year’s physical E3 event for the third year in a row and is yet to announce plans for a digital event.