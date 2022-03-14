Queen Elizabeth has reaffirmed her commitment to continue to serve.

The 95-year-old monarch wasn't able to attend the annual service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday (14.03.22), but the Queen still stressed her commitment to her role.

In a statement, she said: "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.

"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time. That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved."

The monarch - who recently recovered from COVID-19 - also spoke of the Commonwealth as being a "family of nations", adding that it "continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship".

Her statement continued: "It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all."

The Queen was represented at the service by Prince Charles and he was joined by other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Last week, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed that the Queen would be absent from the annual event at Westminster Abbey.

He said at the time: "After discussing the arrangements with the royal household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

"The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead."