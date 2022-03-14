Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell tied the knot over the weekend.

The 29-year-old actress and Austen got married in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico on Saturday (12.03.22).

Leslie Grossman - Billie's 'American Horror Story' co-star - said on Instagram Story: "Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun. But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

Billie's dad, Bryan Lourd, paid for hotel rooms for all of the wedding guests, according to People.

The attendees also enjoyed a private pool party at the hotel on Friday (11.03.22)

The newly-married couple first announced their engagement via social media in June 2020.

Alongside a series of photographs of them together, Austen wrote online at the time: "[Engagement ring emojis] She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? (sic)"

Billie gave birth to their first child - a son called Kingston - in September 2020, and the actress previously praised Austen for the way in which he supported her throughout her pregnancy.

Billie - who is the daughter of Hollywood star Carrie Fisher - said: "He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages."

Billie also revealed that Austen, 29, attended "positive birthing class" with her and that their pregnancy experience actually strengthened their relationship.

Reflecting on her pregnancy journey, Billie explained: "He was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents."