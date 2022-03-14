Ruth Wilson has "never had an issue with nudity".

The 40-year-old actress stars in the psychological drama film 'True Things' and she acknowledges that it's an "incredibly sexy and explicit" movie.

Ruth - who appears alongside Tom Burke, Hayley Squires and Tom Weston-Jones in the film - explained: "There’s very little nudity in 'True Things'. But it is incredibly sexy and explicit in some ways.

"I’ve never had an issue with nudity, per se, it’s about the nature of the scenes. Everyone has their own boundaries, and for me, if it doesn’t feel genuine, I start to distrust why it’s there.

"In 'True Things' each sex scene depicts the journey of the relationship. Sexuality is part of human nature. We have to put it on screen so it’s not about taking it out. It’s about making it really specific and honest."

During the shoot, Ruth turned to intimacy coordinator Ita O'Brien for help with some of the scenes.

The actress explained that they choreographed the explicit scenes before the cameras started rolling.

Ruth - who previously starred in the hit TV series 'The Affair' and 'Luther' - told The Independent: "If people are able to have conversations and talk about the intent, and where their boundaries are and what the director wants, it’s a really great thing. It’s not just two actors getting on with it.

"Invariably, doing that you feel uncomfortable. At best its awkward, at worst it can become quite exploitative and you’re not getting it right anyway. Weirdly, by talking about it, by choreographing it, you can probably get scenes that are safer for the actors, but also more explicit and interesting, natural, real, honest portrayals of sex."