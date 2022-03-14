Kim Kardashian has launched SKIMS SWIM.

The 41-year-old star has taken to social media to announce the launch of her new swimwear line, which is the latest expansion of her successful SKIMS brand.

Alongside a series of photos of the new line, Kim wrote on Instagram: "You asked, we listened."

The official SKIMS Instagram page gave fans more information about the new swimwear line.

A post explained: "INTRODUCING SKIMS SWIM: a brand new category of game-changing swim solutions, designed for in and out of water. Launching Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in sizes XXS-4X. Join the waitlist for early access to shop our most anticipated launch yet. (sic)"

Kim feels as though her new line is suitable for women of all shapes and sizes.

She said: "I really wanted pieces for every single body. So if you wanna cover up, use a sarong, cover up. If you wanna cover your arms, we have that. If you want a triangle top or fully cover your chest, we have different kind of bottoms, you just pick and choose."

Kim has built a business empire on the back on her TV fame.

But the brunette beauty recently claimed that "nobody wants to work these days" to achieve success.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West - said: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Kim and her family have previously been accused of achieving success without having any discernible talents.

But Kim has rubbished that accusation.

She said: "We work our a**** off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives - and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you."