Rebel Wilson is moving to the UK.

The 42-year-old actress has bought a property in London and she's now planning to relocate to the UK capital.

Rebel - who hosted the BAFTAs on Sunday (13.03.22) - revealed: "I have bought a place here so I’m moving. Yeah, it’s in London. I love it here."

The 'Bridesmaids' star was born in Sydney, Australia, but has lived in the US over recent years.

However, after landing a role in a British drama, she's now set to move to London.

Teasing details of her new role, Rebel told The Sun newspaper: "It's out later this year. It’s serious - like, really serious."

Rebel joked about her dramatic weight-loss during the BAFTA ceremony.

The actress has lost five-and-a-half stone since she appeared at the event in 2020, and Rebel joked during her opening monologue that she'd embarked on a fitness drive in order to impress 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson.

Speaking on-stage at the Royal Albert Hall, Rebel quipped: "I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.

"Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson. No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler movie."

The opening of the awards show also featured a stunning rendition of 'Diamonds Are Forever' by Dame Shirley Bassey.

The performance celebrated the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise and Rebel made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the British spy.

She said: "We wanted to open the show with a Bond number because Bond is turning 60. And his girlfriends are turning 25."

The most-recent Bond movie, 'No Time to Die', marked Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007, and Rebel looked forward to the future of the franchise, suggesting that the 54-year-old actor should be replaced by a female star.

Rebel drew a link between Bond and her Australian roots, too.

Joking about taking on the role herself, Rebel said: "It's not going to change things that much to have a female James Bond. Bond goes to Australia. Die Another G'Day."