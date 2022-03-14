Sandra Bullock wants to be "24/7" with her children.

The 57-year-old actress - who has Louis, 12, and Laila, ten - is taking a break from the movie business, and is planning to spend much more time at home with her kids.

She explained: "I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

The Hollywood star feels she needs to be "in the place that makes [her] happiest".

And, at the moment, Sandra doesn't know how long her hiatus will last.

Asked what she's focusing on with her kids, Sandra told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Servicing their every need. Their social calendar."

The 'Bird Box' star also admitted to being particularly cautious when it comes to her children and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandra - who adopted both of her kids - shared: "All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic. They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house."

Last year, meanwhile, Sandra admitted she "sometimes" wishes that she and her children were the same skin colour.

The actress' kids are both African-American and Sandra suggested that having matching skin might have made their lives "easier".

In a 'Red Table Talk' interview, Sandra said: "To say that I wished our skins matched ... sometimes I do.

"Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin, and it being her babies. Or a white woman with white babies."

In response, Willow Smith - the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith - said: "It's the mother-child dynamic. There is no colour. We don't have to put a colour on..."

Then, Sandra added: "Maybe one day that will go away. Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."