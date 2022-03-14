Princess Charlene has returned home to Monaco.

The 44-year-old princess - who has seven-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with Prince Albert - returned to the principality earlier this month and she's now set to continue her "convalescence" at home alongside her family, People reports.

A statement from the Palace explained: "The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen her health, before gradually resuming her official duties and commitments."

Princess Charlene was previously diagnosed with "general fatigue" and she had been receiving care at a facility in Switzerland since November.

However, she's now making an "encouraging recovery" and has been reunited with her children and her husband, after spending months apart.

The former Olympic swimmer voluntarily entered treatment at a medical facility, and Prince Albert previously insisted that the family supported her decision to go "elsewhere in Europe" as she recuperated.

He shared: "She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."

Prince Albert also explained that he and the rest of his family simply wanted "the best for her".

He said: "She was already in favour of it. We knew that. We only wanted it confirmed in front of us.

"We wanted to tell her that we love her so much, and that we were there for her, and that the most important aspect for her is her health - that she shouldn't worry about anything else. That we all love her, that her children love her, and that we only want the best for her."