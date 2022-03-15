WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has died at the age of 63.

The wrestler suffered three heart attacks on Saturday (12.03.22) following complications after hip replacement surgery, and the WWE has now announced that he's passed away.

A statement on the WWE website reads: "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.

"A hugely influential Superstar, Hall began his career in 1984, performing with various organisations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd.

"In 1992, Hall signed with WWE and introduced fans all over the world to the character of Razor Ramon, becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE's 'New Generation'."

Scott had rivalries with the likes of Kevin Nash, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels during his career.

He also joined Kevin and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo, which marked the start of a new era in wrestling.

The WWE added: "After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

"WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans."

Prior to his passing, Kevin revealed via Instagram that he was "going to lose" his friend once his loved ones said their goodbyes.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, Kevin wrote: "Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support.

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very f****** sad.

"I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him."