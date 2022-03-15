Khloe Kardashian is "excited to meet someone new".

The 37-year-old star has tentatively returned to the dating scene following her acrimonious split from Tristan Thompson.

A source explained: "Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan. She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun."

Khloe - who has True, three, with the NBA star - is hoping to find a new man in the coming weeks and months.

The insider explained to E! News: "She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new."

Khloe's family and friends have been "super supportive" of her over recent months, and Khloe is "in a really good place" at the moment.

Another source said: "She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds.

"Khloe is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again."

In January, Tristan apologised to Khloe after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

The 31-year-old basketball player admitted Khloe didn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he's caused her.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"