Bob Saget's family have been given a permanent injunction to block the release of records linked to his death.

The actor passed away on January 9, at the age of 65, and his family have now been granted a permanent injunction by Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu.

In a statement obtained by People, Brian Bieber - the Saget family's attorney - explained: "The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.

"We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

The 'Full House' star was found dead in his Florida hotel room in January and his family previously said that he died from head trauma.

Following his death, Kelly Rizzo, the actor's widow, and their three daughters - Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget - launched legal action against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in a bid to stop photographs or videos related to the investigation from being released.

Attorneys representing the family claimed they would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the records were made public.

Bieber said at the time: "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

The attorney accepted that the "facts of the investigation should be made public". However, he called for any materials collected during the investigation to "remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family".

He added: "It's very simple - from a human and legal standpoint - the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."