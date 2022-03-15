The 'Full House' cast are open to another reboot after Bob Saget's death.

Many of the classic sitcom's stars - who also returned for the 'Fuller House' reboot - have revealed they would be open to returning for a third iteration just two months after the actor's sad death aged 65.

Speaking to the 'Today' show at 90s Con, Dave Coulier quipped: "Like, OK, we'll do 'Fullest House'. I think we would in a heartbeat."

His castmates agreed, and Andrea Barber - who was also appearing alongside Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger - suggested their late friend would approve.

She added: "It would be hard but I think Bob would want that."

Meanwhile, Coulier admitted while being back together at the convention over the weekend was tough for the actors, it was a cathartic experience.

He explained: "It's still hard to talk about it because he was such a huge part of our family, and he was the central figure that always brought us together."

Saget died on January 9, and his family have now been granted a permanent injuction by Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu.

In a statement obtained by People, Brian Bieber - the Saget family's attorney - explained: "The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.

"We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated."

The 'Full House' star was found dead in his Florida hotel room in January and his family previously said that he died from head trauma.

Following his death, Kelly Rizzo, the actor's widow, and their three daughters - Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget - launched legal action against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in a bid to stop photographs or videos related to the investigation from being released.

Attorneys representing the family claimed they would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the records were made public.