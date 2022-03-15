Florence Pugh and Olivia Colman are among the new cast members joining the 'Puss in Boots' sequel.

DreamWorks and Universal's ‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’ is heading to cinemas on September 23, 2022, over a decade after the original movie – which was a spin-off from the ‘Shrek’ franchise – was released in 2011.

Salma Hayek is returning as Kitty Softpaws alongside Antonio Banderas' titular pussy, with the pair joined by a new pal, Perro, played by Harvey Guillen, Deadline reports.

Other new cast members include Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez and Samson Kayo.

‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’ is being helmed by Joel Crawford, and will see the titular swashbuckling cat setting out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish after burning through eight of his nine lives.

Meanwhile, Florence is also in talks to join another major sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actress is being eyed for the part of Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, in the second half of Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-nominated adaptation of cult sci-fi classic 'Dune'.

The 'Black Widow' star is said to be waiting for the latest draft of the script to read through before agreeing to join the sequel, while also making sure her schedule is free to shoot the motion picture.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor Austin Butler is also in negotiations to star as Feyd-Rautha, the sadistic younger nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who is the arch-nemesis of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

'Dune: Part 2' will be released in 2023, with Timothee, Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Zendaya (Chani) all reprising their roles.