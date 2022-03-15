Halle Berry has paid tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt after winning her Critics' Choice Award.

The 55-year-old actress - who has been dating the 52-year-old singer since 2020 - took to social media to tell fans that he makes her feel "higher" than she ever thought possible.

Alongside a snap of the pair at the ceremony over the weekend, she shared a heart emoji and wrote: "When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go!"

Her sweet post comes just one day after the Academy Award-winning actress - who was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez and has Maceo, eight, from her third marriage as well as Nahla, 13, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry - received the prestigious SeeHer Award and used her time on stage at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza to praise women "telling [their] own stories.

She said: "[Storytelling] can raise our consciousness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances.I realised that we truly need to see each other’s reality — no matter how uncomfortable it makes us — so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, but rather find compassion and empathy for the others.

"I’ve been in the business for 30 years and I used to think if I could play the part of a white man, I was winning. Do you want to know why that didn't work? Because if you didn't know, I am not a white man."

Back in January, the 'Bruised' actress and Van Hunt had eloped after confusing a number of her Instagram followers when she captioned a post "well…IT'S OFFICIAL! (sic)" and a host of celebrity friends sent their congratulations.

She added in a new post: "We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts."