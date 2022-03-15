Jane Fonda says Tom Brady promised to kiss her if she signed up to his new film.

The 84-year-old actress is set to star alongside the NFL legend - plus the likes of Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno - in new America football-themed road trip movie '80 For Brady' and she joked she had an extra incentive to sign up.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Tom Brady called me and he invited himself over and he told me that if I'd do it, he'd kiss me. And so I said, 'I'll do it.' And he kissed me!"

Brady - who recently revealed he has decided not to retire just weeks after initially calling time on his sporting career - will produce and star in the comedy.

The project is inpsired by the true story of four best friends - and New England Patriots superfans - who travelled to the Super Bowl in 2017 to see Brady play in the big game.

Reflecting on reuniting with Tomlin - whom she stars with in Netflix's 'Grace and Frankie' - Fonda said: "It's cool, it's the two of us again. And then Rita Moreno and Sally Field, and Tom Brady's in it as well, and he's one of the producers. And it's really funny."

Last month, Brady - who spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - announced his retirement from football.

He said at the time: "I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

However, he has since made a U-turn as he tweeted over the weekend: "These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.(sic)"