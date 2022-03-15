Hulk Hogan struggled to leave the house after finding out Scott Hall had died.

The WWE legend was hosting the weekly karaoke night at his Hogan's Hangout bar in Tampa, Florida after hearing the news his friend and former nWo teammate had passed away aged 63 after being taken off life support.

Paying tribute to his friend in front of punters at the bar, he said: "Hey yo. Thank you guys for being here. A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away. Scott Hall.

"So in Jesus' name I pray, thank you for taking care of my brother. He took care of me when I was down and out and everyone thought Hulkamania was dead.

"Scott Hall resurrected me, he put me back on the map. I love him so much I can’t explain it. He had a bunch of faults but he was a good guy.

"He’s in our thoughts and prayers tonight... He just passed, I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here.

"Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do. For the original Bad Guy, Scott Hall, that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood how to be a bad guy... I got nothing but love '4 life.' ”

Shortly before this week's episode of Monday Night Raw (14.03.22), WWE confirmed Hall had died days after suffering three heart attacks following complications after hip replacement surgery.

A statement on the company's website reads: "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.

"A hugely influential Superstar, Hall began his career in 1984, performing with various organisations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd.

"In 1992, Hall signed with WWE and introduced fans all over the world to the character of Razor Ramon, becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE's 'New Generation'."

Scott had rivalries with the likes of Kevin Nash, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels during his career.

He also joined Kevin and Hogan as the founding members of the nWo in WCW, which marked the start of a new era in wrestling.

The WWE added: "After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

"WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans."