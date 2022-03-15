Nicola Coughlan used to be "terrified" to leave the house without makeup.

The 'Bridgerton' star used to plaster her face with beauty products to hide behind when she was younger, but after she was forced not to wear makeup at drama school, she ultimately learned to embrace her natural beauty.

She told Glamour UK: "When I was younger, I used to be terrified to step out without makeup. It was like it was the worst thing in the world. Then I went to drama school, where you’re not allowed to wear makeup so you can adapt to any character necessary. I was horrified. But eventually, it taught me to accept myself in my own skin and made room for makeup to become a fun thing, not a defensive thing. Now, I love makeup, and I love being able to celebrate it, but I can totally go without it."

Dressing up in period outfits for the Netflix show boosted the 35-year-old star's confidence.

She explained: "I've always loved getting dressed up doing my hair and makeup, but when I was young, I was afraid to have any eyes on me and was worried I’d be judged. It was through being on the set of 'Bridgerton' that actually really helped me discover confidence and joy in getting dressed up. I had these amazing gowns and amazing wigs made for me, and I thought, ‘Why can I not bring that joy into my own life?'"

The Irish star - who plays Penelope Featherington - also revealed that she needed to find other ways to keep her skin hydrated while shooting in corsets all day because they reduced the amount of water they drank to avoid regular trips to the toilet.

Nicola said: "Drinking lots of water has always been really important for glowing skin, but often on set, you don’t get to drink enough because you’re in a corset all day or away from a bathroom.

"I had to always be really cognisant of hydrating my skin in other ways, so I used a lot of the hydrating products from Barbara Sturm, like this amazing hydrating mist. Then in the evenings, I use an oil-based makeup remover from Lush (I used to work in their stores and have always had a passion for their products), followed by a plumping hyaluronic acid serum and a nice moisturising cream."

Read the full interview via www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/bridgertons-nicola-coughlan-interview.