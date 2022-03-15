Phoebe Dynevor has been named Sunday Riley’s first brand ambassador.

The 'Bridgerton' star has been a huge fan of the Houston entrepreneur's eponymous skincare and cosmetics brand and loves everything "they stand for".

She said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be joining the Sunday Riley team.

“From the moment I first tried Sunday’s products and indeed met Sunday herself, I knew that their ethos and their products were the perfect fit. Not only do I love what they stand for, but I love their products in equal measure.”

Sunday added: “Phoebe is incredibly kind and warm and relatable.

“She’s a woman whom you feel instantly connected to. Yes, her skin is gorgeous. But, her outlook, the way she views the world, the way she leans in to speak with you, the way she opens up about her fears and her dreams, she’s incredibly human. That’s the type of person that I want to work with.”

The 26-year-old actress recently revealed she uses a number of the upscale beauty firm’s products in her morning skincare routine.

Speaking in Vogue’s ‘Beauty Secrets’ video series, Phoebe said she begins her routine with the Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum.

She explained: "I actually don't wash my face in the morning unless I'm working out, and then of course I will wash my face afterwards. But, usually I just splash cold water on my face and pat it dry. After the cold water, would be Vitamin C, which I'm obsessed with, the CEO Brightening Serum."

Due to her dry skin, Phoebe regularly uses Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles, and admits she has learned a lot about treating dry skin since she was a teenager.

Phoebe said: "When I was growing up I had mostly dry skin, so I started layering on Vaseline and put it everywhere. Then I learned a proper skin-care routine. After Vitamin C, I do a little eye cream. Again, it's Sunday Riley. I've been obsessed with this brand ever since I first spent time in New York. My apartment was right next to Sephora, which is really dangerous for anyone. Sephora's the most amazing place in the world."

The ‘Younger’ star - whose mother is 'Coronation Street' actress Sally Dynevor - also talked up her “key” product, Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream.

Phoebe said: "Moisturiser is key to me, someone who has dry skin. [I use] the Ice Moisturizer. I'm just gonna put that everywhere. Apparently, you're meant to bring it down to your neck."