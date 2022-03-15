Rolls Royce has secured part £2 million in government funding for space exploration.

The luxury car company - owned by xxx - has snagged £249,000, some of a multi-million pound grant from the UK Space Agency to research space exploration technologies.

Abi Clayton, the Rolls-Royce futures programmes director said: “The support of the UK Space Agency has been instrumental in enabling the continued progress of the Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor development programme.”

Using technology from a previous partnership with the government agency , they will seek to manufacture an autonomous Micro-Reactor, which has possible uses on this planet.

The extra funding was revealed by Science and Innovation Minister George Freeman as a part of British Science Week, which runs between 11 to 20 March.

He said: “In addition to discovery breakthroughs, these projects will also ensure that people here on Earth benefit from new technology, including micro-reactor technology with the potential to support our Net Zero commitments.”

Other projects backed by the funding include Braided Communications, which will receive £100,000 to help create an instantaneous line of communication between Earth and Mars.

Moon-Rise has been given £220,000 to design and bring to life a robot able to find oxygen and water on the moon. It will use LIDAR (light detection and ranging) to monitor its surface and LIBS (laser induced breakdown spectrometer) to look at the mineral makeup.