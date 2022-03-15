Rosie Huntington-Whitely has shared the first photos of her newborn baby girl.

The 34-year-old star and her partner Jason Statham welcomed their daughter Isabella James Statham into the world on February 2, and announced the new arrival with a picture showing just a glimpse of her tiny hand in the air in her moses basket.

The couple are yet to reveal their baby's face, but in new photos Isabella can be seen in yellow knit sweatepants and a long-sleeved white shirt, while Rosie is resting her hand on her stomach.

Other photos included in the post include snapshots of diapers, baby scream and wipes, as well as a present she received from David and Victoria Beckham.

A card signed by the couple - and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - reads: "Dear Rosie and Jason, Congratulations on the birth of Isabella James! We are so happy for you."

The family bought the baby a yellow and white outfit made up of a cardigan sweater, a floral top and satin bottoms.

The Rose Inc founder announced her latest pregnancy in August.

The model has been with Jason for over 10 years and the couple got engaged in 2016, one year before she gave birth to Jack.

Speaking about their decision to have a long engagement, she said at the time: "We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us; we're so happy.

"I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding."

And Rosie recently gushed about what an amazing father Jason is.

She told her fans: "He's an amazing hands-on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he's pretty funny too."

Meanwhile, Rosie also revealed motherhood has made her reconsider her beauty priorities.

She said: “When you become a parent, you become time-poor. You don’t have that time for yourself, or that ability to just go off and lock yourself in your bathroom in the middle of the day and play around with products. I certainly remember having a lot of that prior to my son being born.

"Oftentimes, I’ll have to decide: it’s 9am and I can do hair or make-up, which one is it going to be today? Usually it’s make-up because I can just throw my hair up.”