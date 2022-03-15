Elon Musk has been mocked by the head of Russia's space agency after challenging Vladimir Putin to a fight.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss had called out the Russian president for a one on one battle with Ukraine on the line amid Putin's ongoing invasion of the country.

Tagging the Kremlin's official account, he tweeted: "I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine. Do you agree to this fight?"

Although some people questioned his post, Musk later doubled down on the offer after a follower asked if they were "missing something".

He added: "I am absolutely serious."

Although Putin is yet to respond to the public challenge, Dmitry Rogozin - the head of Roscomos - suggested that Musk was a "little devil".

Musk then suggested the space chief was a "tough negotiator" and offered him the pay-per-view rights to the proposed fight.

He continued: "[Putin] can even bring his bear."

Rogozin has responded with a joke about the businessman's previous confessions that a lot of his tweets are composed on the toilet.

He shared a screenshot of one such tweet, which read: "At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne."

Rogozin wrote: "Elon, get off the toilet, then we'll talk."

Last month, Musk had responded to a plea for help from the Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

He had written: "@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!

"We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

Starlink is a space-based system which SpaceX has been developing for a long time with the goal of providing internet access to underserved areas of the globe.

The same day, Musk replied: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."