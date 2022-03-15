Google has forced YouTube Vanced to close due to “legal reasons”.

The popular ad-blocker on Android devices is being “discontinued” - meaning download links will be removed soon - after YouTube’s parent company Google issued them with a legal threat.

In a statement on Twitter, Vanced wrote: “Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it’s something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years.”

Vance is a third party app that is popular because of how it allows users to block ads on YouTube videos without needing to purchase a YouTube Premium subscription. In addition, it allowed people to use a a ‘true black’ theme and other customisations.

This is part of a wave of unauthorised apps being removed from YouTube. Last year, YouTube kicked two Discord music bots, which allowed users to avoid ads as users of the streaming service listened to music together.