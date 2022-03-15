Daniel Radcliffe didn't want to have to wear a fake moustache to shoot the ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic so he decided to grow some facial hair for the role.

The 'Harry Potter' star is playing the comedian-and-musician, who is famous for his parody songs such as 'Eat It', 'Amish Paradise' and 'Smells Like Nirvana', in upcoming movie ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’.

Yankovic's classic look through the 80s featured a pair of glasses, a moustache and curly hair, and Daniel committed to growing a tache but the curly hair he has been seen with during shooting is a wig.

He said: “I grew the mustache, so the mustache was mine ‘cause I didn’t want to wear a fake one every day."

He added that the wig is fine to work with because “pretty quick” to take on and off each day.

Daniel has plans to keep growing the moustache and doesn't intend to shave it off after shooting has wrapped.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "I’m going to keep that going for as long as I can ‘cause it’s insane. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The 32-year-old actor also says his 34-year-old co-star Evan Rachel Wood - who plays pop icon Madonna in the Roku Original - had “much more of an involved process” with the hair and makeup team, who he labelled “amazing”.

Daniel said: “We had an amazing hair and makeup team truly. I don’t know how they did what they did in 18 days. It was all down to them.”

He also emphasised that the film is "absolutely 100 per cent the true story of Al’s life".

The movie was written by the 62-year-old funnyman himself and ‘Funny or Die’ star Eric Appel.