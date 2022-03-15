‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are splitting after 12 years together, say sources.

The reality television husband and wife - who tied the knot in 2016 after years of dating - have been “flip-flopping” about whether they should part or stay together but are currently said to be living separate lives.

A source told The Sun Online: “Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no.

"She’s doing her own thing right now”

The couple - who met two years prior to starring in the Lisa Vanderpump-fronted Bravo spin-off from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - are alleged to be “cordial” to one another and no divorce papers have been “filed” despite chat about it.

The source added: “They flip-flop. They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves.

“She hasn't filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

According to the source, the reason behind their split is “Katie’s story to tell” and that their time apart is the 35-year-old actress’ “decision” and not the choice of the 39-year-old television personality’s.

The insider said: “She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge.

“Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage."