Kerry Katona wants to shield her kids from the war in Ukraine.

The former Atomic Kitten member doesn't want her younger kids - seven-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge, 15-year-old daughter Heidi and 13-year-old Max - to be left “feeling upset” at news footage of people fleeing attacks from the Russian military who invaded their neighbour on February 24.

Writing in her New! magazine column, the 41-year-old television personality said: “I haven’t explained everything yet to my youngest, Dylan. I really don’t want to scare my children. Heidi suffers badly from anxiety and when it’s all over the news, I don’t want to see it. I don’t want them feeling upset.”

Kerry - who also has two older daughters, Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, with her ex Brian McFadden - has been keeping on top of the situation in Ukraine, despite it being “heartbreaking to watch".

She said: “I’ve been following the news and it’s been absolutely horrendous watching the mother and their children feeling Ukraine. It’s heartbreaking to watch and see all these people in danger. It breaks my heart and it scares me so much. It isn’t a war, it’s cold-blooded murder.”

Kerry finds the war - which has led to over 3.5 million refugees fleeing the country - “so sad” and is confused as to why anyone, namely the Russian President Vladimir Putin, would enact such violence.

Kerry said: “It’s so sad thinking about the children who are living this frightening life and not knowing what’s going to happen. In this day and age, I can’t get my head around what Putin is doing to these poor people.”